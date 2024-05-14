Menu

Crime

Teen charged with murder after Toronto man found stabbed to death

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 1:02 pm
1 min read
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death at a Toronto apartment, police say.

Toronto police said in a news release Tuesday that officers were called on May 2 at around 1:20 p.m. to the Bathurst Street and Roselawn Avenue area, which is just north of Eglinton Avenue West, for a possible sudden death.

Police said officers went to the apartment after a 23-year-old man was found dead.

The victim, identified as Eugene Maxwell Erlichman, had “obvious signs of trauma” and it was determined that he had been stabbed, police said.

Erlichman’s death marks Toronto’s 27th homicide of 2024.

A teen from Brighton, Ont.,  was charged on May 3 with second-degree murder, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen cannot be identified due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

More on Crime
