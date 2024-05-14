Teen charged with murder after Toronto man found stabbed to death

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death at a Toronto apartment, police say.

Toronto police said in a news release Tuesday that officers were called on May 2 at around 1:20 p.m. to the Bathurst Street and Roselawn Avenue area, which is just north of Eglinton Avenue West, for a possible sudden death.

Police said officers went to the apartment after a 23-year-old man was found dead.

The victim, identified as Eugene Maxwell Erlichman, had “obvious signs of trauma” and it was determined that he had been stabbed, police said.

Erlichman’s death marks Toronto’s 27th homicide of 2024.

A teen from Brighton, Ont., was charged on May 3 with second-degree murder, police said.

The teen cannot be identified due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.