Man seriously injured in Superstore parking lot shooting in Mission

A man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in a parking lot in Mission, B.C., Wednesday evening.

Mounties in Mission responded to calls of gunshots fired at a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot.

Officers found the 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle.

View image in full screen A man was shot outside the Superstore in Mission, B.C., Wednesday. Global News

Footage from the scene shows a red Dodge Ram truck riddled with bullet-holes in its windshield and front passenger window.

“Initial indications are that this was a targeted shooting,” Mission RCMP Cpl. Harrison Mohr said.

“Our serious crime unit is handling this case, and we will likely have more information available in the coming days.

“Witnesses describe a vehicle fleeing from the scene, however, we are still working to confirm a description.”

Police said there is no indication of any ongoing risk to the public.

The parking lot may be closed Thursday morning for investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.