Break-in interrupted at a west end business in Guelph: police

Guelph police say an overnight break-in on Thursday was averted at a business in the city’s west end.

Investigators said one officer was patrolling Fair and Arrow Roads around 3:15 a.m. when they saw a white GMC cargo van running and backed up to the front doors of the business.

The cruiser pulled into the parking lot and the vehicle quickly accelerated with its back doors still open, fishtailing on the snow-covered roads.

Police said a brief pursuit ensued, but the officer called it off after the van ran a red light at Woodlawn Road and the Hanlon.

No one broke into the building, but the glass doors were smashed.

The van’s license plates had been reported missing from the Toronto area.