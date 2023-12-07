Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Break-in interrupted at a west end business in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 7, 2023 11:02 am
Guelph police say the officer followed the suspect vehicle briefly before calling off the pursuit. The building's glass doors were smashed but nobody got inside. View image in full screen
Guelph police say the officer followed the suspect vehicle briefly before calling off the pursuit. The building's glass doors were smashed but nobody got inside. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Guelph police say an overnight break-in on Thursday was averted at a business in the city’s west end.

Investigators said one officer was patrolling Fair and Arrow Roads around 3:15 a.m. when they saw a white GMC cargo van running and backed up to the front doors of the business.

The cruiser pulled into the parking lot and the vehicle quickly accelerated with its back doors still open, fishtailing on the snow-covered roads.

Police said a brief pursuit ensued, but the officer called it off after the van ran a red light at Woodlawn Road and the Hanlon.

No one broke into the building, but the glass doors were smashed.

The van’s license plates had been reported missing from the Toronto area.

