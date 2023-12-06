World Cup snowboarders buzzing over faster big air slope at Commonwealth Stadium

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers are promising a steeper, faster slope as the FIS snowboard big air World Cup returns to Commonwealth Stadium this weekend.

Sixty of the world’s top male riders and 30 female riders are set to hit the man-made slope that’s been installed in the stadium.

Organizers have introduced significant improvements to the scaffolding ramp, learning from last year when eight out of 21 women withdrew from the event because the track was too slow, depriving them of the proper airtime to safely complete their tricks.

The pitch of the slope is steeper, and two storeys longer than last year. It now stands at 15 storeys tall, from above the stadium lights to field level.

View image in full screen Style Experience FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup presented by Toyota at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Dec. 6, 2023. Global News

And, unseasonably warm weather in Edmonton may actually help make the event more competitive.

Story continues below advertisement

Because the city has yet to receive a significant snowfall, the white stuff is being made at the nearby Rabbit Hill ski resort, about 35 kilometres south of Commonwealth, and hauled into the stadium.

“The warm weather may be a blessing,” said Richard Hegarty, the director of major events for Canada Snowboard.

“We will have the snow, and that warmth will help the snow set once it warms and freezes. It makes the snow fast.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We will have the snow, and that warmth will help the snow set once it warms and freezes. It makes the snow fast."

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures of around 0 C for both Friday’s qualifying and Saturday’s competition.

View image in full screen Style Experience FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup presented by Toyota at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Dec. 6, 2023. Global News

Last year, the snow was laid down on the slope at temperatures below -20 C, which made for a slower track.

“At that temperature, it almost sticks like Velcro,” said Hegarty.

Story continues below advertisement

Jasmine Baird, the Georgetown, Ont.-raised rider who won her first-ever World Cup Big Air event in Edmonton last year, is looking forward to the faster slope.

“Last year, the issue I was having and that it seemed like everyone was having was the speed,” she said. “You were pointing it in, you were tucking, trying to go as fast as possible to just hope you’re going to make it. There was really no room for error on the run-in or the takeoff.

“Knowing there’s enough speed this year, it’s going to take a lot of that stress off and let us be able to focus more on doing our tricks. It won’t be just hoping that we will make it to the landing.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Knowing there's enough speed this year, it's going to take a lot of that stress off and let us be able to focus more on doing our tricks. It won't be just hoping that we will make it to the landing."

1:51 Massive jump built at Commonwealth Stadium for Snowboarding World Cup stop in Edmonton

Nicolas Laframboise of Saint Jean, Que., took bronze in the 2022 event, and did his final runs wearing a blue Oilers jersey. He said the jersey will be back this weekend, and he promised a secret twist will be revealed at the competition.

Story continues below advertisement

He was also impressed by the changes to the course.

“Last year, the big issue for everyone was lack of speed,” he said. “With the drop being so much higher, I think it won’t be an issue this year.

“People will be able to go bigger and further down the landing, which will allow us to do bigger tricks.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "People will be able to go bigger and further down the landing, which will allow us to do bigger tricks."

Australia’s Valentino Guseli will be in Edmonton to defend his 2022 title. He also won the Crystal Globe as the World Cup overall Big Air champion in 2022-23.

He said he prefers the stadium events like Commonwealth to being on the side of a mountain.

“One thing I love about the Big Air events, especially the scaffolding ones, is that there’s such a huge crowd,” he said. “It’s like the atmosphere is so awesome and all the people get behind you, for sure.”

1:36 Big air snowboarding comes to Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton

One athlete who won’t be competing is the three-time Olympic medallist and all-time Winter X Games medal leader Mark McMorris. He broke his fibula in late February, and still doesn’t feel well enough to compete at a World Cup level.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m feeling pretty strong and healthy right now,” said the 29-year-old McMorris. “I am getting really close to 110 per cent. But it takes longer than ever, nowadays, to get back to that 110 per cent that I am looking for. Quite honestly, it doesn’t make me feel that awesome if I put myself into a situation to compete knowing I’m not at 110 per cent.”

Going to the event? Here’s what you need to know from the City of Edmonton:

Guests are encouraged to arrive and enter Commonwealth Stadium early. Gates open at 1 p.m, one hour before the event starts. Children under 12 years of age can attend this event for free. Commonwealth Stadium’s clear bag policy is in effect.

Supervised bike parking is available around the Clarke Stadium area.

Getting to Commonwealth

Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) is the best way to get to Commonwealth Stadium as parking is restricted on all surrounding signed streets.

Guests can take bus routes 2, 3 and the Capital Line LRT directly to Commonwealth Stadium and can park for free at the following locations:

Clareview Transit Centre (48 Street and 139 Avenue)

Belvedere Transit Centre (62 Street and 129 Avenue)

Park & Ride Buses

ETS will also offer Park & Ride buses to and from Commonwealth Stadium from the following three transit centres:

Story continues below advertisement

Eaux Claires Transit Centre (97 Street and 157 Avenue)

Lewis Farms Transit Centre (1021 Webber Greens Drive) – arrive early as this location has limited parking spots due to Valley Line West LRT construction.

Nakî Transit Centre (15520 Campbell Road)

Service begins at 12:30 p.m. on the day of the event and runs approximately every 10 minutes. After the event, Park & Ride buses run from Commonwealth Stadium until the stadium is clear.

Riders using the Davies Park and Ride location are encouraged to take the Valley Line Southeast LRT to the street-level Churchill Stop and transfer to the underground Churchill LRT station to take the Capital Line to Stadium Station. Park & Ride buses will not be available at Davies Transit Centre.

Regular fares apply on Park & Ride buses, regular ETS routes and Capital/Metro/Valley Line LRT service.