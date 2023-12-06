Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Dec. 6

Send this page to someone via email

SUN’s involvement in the Light it Up campaign, and Baba’s Magic Mitten comes to the Dancing Sky Theatre’s stage.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Dec. 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Nurses join food bank for Light it Up campaign

A chance to help those who are struggling the most this holiday season arrives with the annual Light it Up campaign in full swing at the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre.

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses is teaming up with the food bank for this year’s campaign.

SUN president Tracy Zambori has more details about the campaign and why nurses are involved this time around.

4:27 SUN teaming up with Saskatoon Food Bank for Light it Up campaign

Dancing Sky Theatre brings Baba’s Magic Mitten to the stage

It’s a play based on a Ukrainian fairy tale and Dancing Sky Theatre is bringing it to the stage this holiday season.

Baba’s Magic Mitten combines comedy, puppets, and tradition while telling the story of a lost mitten that shelters many different animals.

Actor Chris Krug-Iron speaks with Chantal Wagner about the show, which is built from scratch, and what he hopes the audience will take away from the performance.

4:02 Dancing Sky Theatre brings ‘Baba’s Magic Mitten’ to the stage

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Dec. 6

Overnight rain, freezing rain, snow possible — Chantal Wagner has your Tuesday, Dec. 5, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.