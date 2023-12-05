Menu

Fire

Calgary fire crews battle fully engulfed house fire in southeast

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 6:50 pm
Calgary fire crews battled a fully engulfed house on fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Calgary fire crews battled a fully engulfed house on fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Tuesday. Global News
Calgary fire crews battled a fully engulfed house on fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Tuesday.

According to Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fire Department, a person reported the fire after walking by the area and seeing smoke coming from a home located on Maplemont Road Southeast.

When fire crews arrived in the area, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Henke said firefighters do not know if anyone was home when the fire started. Homes on both sides have been evacuated, she said.

–More to come… 

 

