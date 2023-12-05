People in N.S. highway crash struck by another vehicle while trying to get out

Send this page to someone via email

East Hants RCMP is investigating a vehicle accident that took place in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Monday night.

At about 6:20 p.m., RCMP, fire and EHS responded to the collision on Highway 102.

RCMP said a Nissan Versa was headed south on the 102 collided with the guardrail before coming to a complete stop.

As two of the five people in the vehicle exited, they were hit by a BMW 328 that was also going south.

RCMP said the driver of the BMW, a 54-year-old Halifax man, was “extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight in critical condition.”

The injured occupants of the Nissan Versa were a woman from Dartmouth and an 18-year-old woman, both of whom suffered life- threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP believe that weather may have been a factor in the collision.