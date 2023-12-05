Former airline employees realize dream by opening eco-resort in N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Best friends from New Brunswick who lost their jobs with an airline during the pandemic have gone after their dream of opening an eco-resort to highlight and preserve the beauty of nature.

“We want this to be this to be a luxurious experience in nature but very much focusing on sustainability,” said Katie Carson, who co-owns Hope-Wellness Eco-Resort, nestled in the woods in Hillsborough.

Carson says she and her best friend, Ashley Ward, both worked for Porter Airlines when they lost their jobs during the pandemic.

View image in full screen Last January, the business partners realized a dream and opened an eco-resort surrounded by nature trails and cabins in the woods, offering clients a chance to connect with themselves and nature. Hope-Wellness Eco-Resort

“Just to ground themselves again. During COVID there was a lot of chaos so I feel like this is a great spot to unwind and relax” while leaving a smaller footprint on the planet, Ward said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Having worked in hospitality for a long time and knowing that it can be really detrimental and there is so much waste, I think that this is the only way to go and I hope that folks really see the positive impact it is having on the planet,” Carson said.

Eco-tourism is among the fastest-growing travel segments on the planet, according to Michael Hallé with the Transformational Travel Council.

“During the pandemic, there was a big shift because everything was shut down people started going more into nature,” he said.

As of 2022, Hallé said the sector brings in $1.5 to 2 trillion globally and is expected to gross $14 to 17 trillion by 2030.

Launching a new business in a downward-facing economy has been a practice in patience and perseverance, said Ward, who is a longtime yoga instructor.

But the timing just felt right.

“I have been doing it for so long and I am really excited to bring it to life,” she said.

Caring for the planet is what powers their efforts and solar panels also help to power the facility, which also contains a Nordic spa, a yoga dome and cabins tucked into the forest.

Carson said they focus on maintaining a sustainable stay.

Story continues below advertisement

“Not only are we reducing plastic and packaging but we are also reducing emissions on focusing on buying our products local,” she said.

For the two former airline employees, the experience has been grounding.