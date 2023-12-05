Menu

Crime

Watch out for counterfeit U.S. bills: Kingston police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 3:42 pm
Police are warning to be on the lookout for counterfeit U.S. bills after a man was charged with passing fake money at several Kingston businesses.

Police began investigating after a man allegedly passed a counterfeit US$20 bill at a west-end restaurant on Nov. 12. The same suspect then paid for a cab ride from the restaurant with another counterfeit US$20, police said in a release this week.

Investigators say the same man then passed more counterfeit US$20 bills on Nov. 28, including at a store on Princess Street in downtown Kingston and then to pay for a pizza delivered to an address on Kingscourt Avenue.

A 30-year-old Kingston man was arrested Nov. 30. He is charged with four counts of uttering counterfeit money.

Police say all the counterfeit money was in US$20 denominations and had the serial number #JE62455000B.

They say more counterfeit bills may be circulating in the community and are asking local businesses to keep an eye out for the bad currency.

Anyone with information about the counterfeit currency can call investigators at 613-549-4660.

