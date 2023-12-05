Menu

Entertainment

Get the Party Started! Pink bringing stadium tour to Edmonton in 2024

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 1:55 pm
Pink performs on stage during the Summer Carnival 2023 Tour at Olympiastadion on June 28, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. View image in full screen
Pink performs on stage during the Summer Carnival 2023 Tour at Olympiastadion on June 28, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Raise your Glass and Get the Party Started because superstar pop singer Pink is bringing her stadium concert tour to Edmonton next year.

Alecia Beth Moore Hart, known professionally as Pink, will perform at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

The concert date was announced Tuesday morning as part of a slate of new North American shows for her record-breaking Summer Carnival Tour.

The tour has, to date, sold more than three million tickets around the world and grossed over $350 million.

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city 2024 Summer Carnival Tour kicks off on Aug. 10 in St. Louis, Missouri and wrap up Nov. 23 in Miami.

The tour includes three stops in Canada: Wednesday, Aug. 14 in Toronto, the Edmonton show, and two concerts in Vancouver on Sept. 6 and 7, 2024.

The tour will feature guest performances from Sheryl Crow, along with The Script and KidCutUp.

The tour announcement said fans expect to see Pink present an epic, high-energy set including her biggest hits and an impressive aerial acrobatic performance.

Tickets will be available starting with presales on Thursday, Dec. 7. General public sales start Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. MT on Ticketmaster.

It’s been a decade since Pink came to the Alberta capital — she last performed at Rexall Place in January 2014.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

