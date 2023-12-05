Menu

Crime

Teenager charged after assault at Guelph high school

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 5, 2023 11:24 am
Guelph police say two teenage boys exchanged threatening messages on social media over a girl, resulting in a 16-year-old being assaulted on his way to class last Wednesday. View image in full screen
Guelph police say two teenage boys exchanged threatening messages on social media over a girl, resulting in a 16-year-old being assaulted on his way to class last Wednesday. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
One high-schooler in Guelph is facing charges after an assault.

Guelph police said a 16-year-old boy was walking to class on Nov. 29 when he was approached in the hallway by another teen.

He was reportedly assaulted, repeatedly punched and kicked in the head without being provoked.

Investigators said the assault stopped when a staff member arrived.

Police said the altercation centred around an exchange of threatening messages between the two teens on social media over a girl.

The victim was treated in hospital for a possible concussion.

A 17-year-old boy from Puslinch turned himself in on Monday and he’s been charged with assault.

He has a court appearance set for January 2024.

