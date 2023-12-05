Menu

Crime

Thieves remove tires, rims valued at $130K from vehicles over weekend in Wellington County

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 9:35 am
Police estimated the thieves haul to be about $130,000 in tires and rims.
Police estimated the thieves haul to be about $130,000 in tires and rims. OPP
An investigation continues after thieves removed dozens of tires and rims off vehicles at a business in Wellington North over the weekend, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County.

Between Friday and Monday, the thieves got into what police described as a “secure compound” and removed 88 tires and rims from vehicles.

Police estimated the thieves’ haul to be about $130,000 in tires and rims.

OPP also released an image of a cube van which was seen in the area at the time of the theft. They are looking to identify and speak with its owner.

Police ask anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage from the area over the weekend to call 1-888-310-1122.

OPP released an image of a cube van which was seen in the area at the time of the theft in which they are looking to identify and speak with its owner.
OPP released an image of a cube van which was seen in the area at the time of the theft in which they are looking to identify and speak with its owner. OPP
