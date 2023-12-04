‘Deeply saddened’: Richmond school district on death of teen student and his father

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is releasing few details about a double homicide that happened in Richmond, B.C., last week.

Richmond RCMP said officers were initially called to Goldsmith Drive, near No. 2 Road, around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of “suspicious circumstance(s).”

The victims have been identified as a 46-year-old father and his 13-year-old son who were found dead inside their family home.

IHIT has not yet identified the victims.

In a statement to Global News, the Richmond School District said they “are deeply saddened by the loss of a student in the Richmond School District.

“The district’s crisis response team will be supporting the school, family and community affected by this tragedy. Counselling services will be available to all students and staff in need of support, ensuring these resources are accessible for as long as necessary.”

A GoFundMe for the family has already raised more than $24,000 and lists the beneficiary as Peal Chen.

Homicide detectives say the father was not known to them and there are no indications this was gang-related.

“We believe this to be targeted,” Sgt. Tim Pierotti with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told reporters Saturday.

“And what I mean by that is we believe someone attended that residence with the intention of committing a murder beyond that. So until we determine a motive … I can’t comment on exactly what the intent was.”

No arrests have yet been made in the case, which is concerning for people living in the neighbourhood.

“Knowing that someone is still at large is pretty scary,” Jai Remnant, a nearby resident told Global News.

“There is someone out there who did this and oftentimes it’s someone that the victim knows.”

The rest of the family, three people, was not at home during the time of the murders, according to police. Police are not sharing the cause of the deaths at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

