Traffic

St. Albert woman killed in Highway 28 crash north of Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 5:23 pm
A fatal collision on Highway 28 near Township Road 552, about 11 kilometres north of Edmonton,  claimed the life of a St. Albert woman on Monday, December 4, 2023. View image in full screen
A fatal collision on Highway 28 near Township Road 552, about 11 kilometres north of Edmonton,  claimed the life of a St. Albert woman on Monday, December 4, 2023. Global 1 news helicopter
A woman from St. Albert was killed in a two-vehicle collision before dawn on Monday that is believed to have been caused, in part, by the dusting of snow that fell overnight in the Edmonton area.

Morinville RCMP said the serious crash on Highway 28 near Township Road 552, about 11 kilometres north of Edmonton in Sturgeon County, happened just before 7:30 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find one of the drivers, a 30-year-old woman who is a resident of St. Albert, had died on scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Although it’s still early in the investigation, police said poor road conditions are believed to have been a contributing factor.

RCMP remained for several hours investigating but the scene has since been cleared and traffic flow has resumed.

