B.C. charity hoping holiday shoppers can help power programs for the homeless

A Lower Mainland charity known for its efforts fighting homelessness is hoping holiday shoppers can help power some of its programs.

The Union Gospel Mission (UGM) has revamped a store it operates in New Westminster as a ‘thrift boutique,’ stocking brand-name, new and used items.

“Before we were buying and selling new — but with that shift we are able to serve our community better and align better with our values as a social enterprise which gives back to UGM’s programs,” UGM spokesperson Sarah Chew said of the social enterprise.

“One-hundred per cent net proceeds go toward things we do that help people overcome homelessness, addictions, poverty.”

Funds, for example, are used to provide hot meals and help connect people with resources for housing, shelter, dental and medical care at UGM’s New Westminster Resource Centre, she said.

The shift in business model has also made the business more accessible to the community, according to Chew.

“We’ve had a lot of customers come in and be very excited about the change, we’ve had customers say, ‘I can finally buy something here,'” she said.

“Because before we had quite an elevated experience, and that was something people responded well to — but again, lowering those barriers is always front of mind.”

Along with thrift items, the shop stocks a variety of products from local artisans like Nancy Wingham, cofounder of Nuez Acres.

Wingham makes and sells skin, hair and body products in Langley from pecan oil sourced from her family’s farm in Mexico.

“It’s amazing because sometimes people don’t like to shop online so it is great to have a space where you can direct your consumers where they can go and pick up the product,” she said.

“It’s all around an amazing store, so when you are shopping at Found you are supporting local artisans and also local community.”

The boutique is located at 641 Columbia St. in New Westminster.

