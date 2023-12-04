Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Inquiry could probe police role in Nova Scotia wrongful conviction: justice advocate

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2023 2:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal Justice Minister Lametti says Nova Scotia should deal with Assoun Case'
Federal Justice Minister Lametti says Nova Scotia should deal with Assoun Case
David Lametti says that the responsibility for justice after the wrongful conviction of Glen Assoun now lies in the hands of the province of Nova Scotia. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more – Jul 26, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A justice advocate says a public inquiry may be needed to determine whether police in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999.

Ronald Dalton, co-president of Innocence Canada, was reacting to news last week that an independent investigation into Assoun’s troubling case had been derailed almost three years after it started.

Dalton was wrongfully convicted of killing his wife in central Newfoundland in 1988, but he was acquitted on an appeal 12 years later, and a public inquiry cleared his name in 2006.

British Columbia’s independent police watchdog was mandated to investigate the possible wrongdoing of Nova Scotia RCMP in the Assoun case.

But last week, Nova Scotia’s independent police oversight agency confirmed that the British Columbia watchdog had stopped its investigation because of its heavy workload.

Story continues below advertisement

Dalton says if the B.C. agency doesn’t have the resources to do the job, then the federal justice minister should establish a public inquiry to ensure police are held accountable for their actions.

Trending Now

Assoun, who died in June, was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in September 1999 for the stabbing death of Brenda Lee Anne Way.

In 2014, the federal Justice Department conducted an assessment and ordered Assoun released from prison

The investigation found that the RCMP had chosen not to disclose an investigator’s theories about other suspects in the murder case, and that the Mounties had destroyed most of this potential evidence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices