Inquiry could probe police role in Nova Scotia wrongful conviction: justice advocate

A justice advocate says a public inquiry may be needed to determine whether police in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999.

Ronald Dalton, co-president of Innocence Canada, was reacting to news last week that an independent investigation into Assoun’s troubling case had been derailed almost three years after it started.

Dalton was wrongfully convicted of killing his wife in central Newfoundland in 1988, but he was acquitted on an appeal 12 years later, and a public inquiry cleared his name in 2006.

British Columbia’s independent police watchdog was mandated to investigate the possible wrongdoing of Nova Scotia RCMP in the Assoun case.

But last week, Nova Scotia’s independent police oversight agency confirmed that the British Columbia watchdog had stopped its investigation because of its heavy workload.

Dalton says if the B.C. agency doesn’t have the resources to do the job, then the federal justice minister should establish a public inquiry to ensure police are held accountable for their actions.

Assoun, who died in June, was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in September 1999 for the stabbing death of Brenda Lee Anne Way.

In 2014, the federal Justice Department conducted an assessment and ordered Assoun released from prison

The investigation found that the RCMP had chosen not to disclose an investigator’s theories about other suspects in the murder case, and that the Mounties had destroyed most of this potential evidence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.