Man receives life sentence for murder of Georgetown, Ont. couple

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Georgetown, Ont., couple in 2021, Halton police say.

Harrison Brown had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Krystyna and Andrzej Rerak.

On Feb. 17, 2021, emergency crews responded to an explosion inside a home on Hidden Lake Trail in Georgetown, police said.

As firefighters battled a blaze at the home, the couple was found dead inside.

An investigation determined that the fire was set deliberately and the couple had been killed, police said.

On March 26, 2021, homicide investigators arrested Brown, a Mississauga resident, and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder and arson.

Police said Brown “was acquainted” with Krystyna through a business relationship.

Story continues below advertisement

Brown pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Krystyna’s death and second-degree murder in Andrzej’s death, police said.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years, police added.

“Although the tragic loss of Krystyna and Andrzej Rerak will continue to be felt by their family and throughout our community, the Halton Regional Police Service hopes this outcome will bring some measure of healing,” the police service said.

“Investigators also wish to acknowledge and give thanks to members of the community for their support and cooperation throughout this investigation, which was instrumental in reaching this conclusion.”