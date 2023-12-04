Hwy 401 collision leads to dangerous driving arrest: Northumberland OPP

See more sharing options

A driver from Montreal faces multiple charges including dangerous driving, following a collision on Hwy. 401 east of Port Hope, Ont., on the weekend.

Northumberland OPP say around 10:25 a.m. on Saturday, a two-vehicle collision was reported on the highway in Hamilton Township.

Witnesses told police that one of the vehicles involved failed to remain and headed westbound towards the Municipality of Port Hope.

No injuries were reported, OPP said.

An OPP officer found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the highway.

A 25-year-old resident from Montreal was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle without insurance and a licence, and failing to apply to become an owner of a vehicle.

The driver was released and has a future court date in Cobourg.