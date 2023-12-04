2 Peterborough police officers injured after cruisers ‘deliberately rammed’: chief

Send this page to someone via email

Two officers were injured after police say a vehicle deliberately rammed two police cruisers in Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday evening.

A social media post issued by Peterborough Police Service chief Stuart Betts stated officers attempting to stop a vehicle “were deliberately rammed” by the driver of a fleeing pickup truck along Water Street near University Heights Boulevard.

Emergency crews were called to the area around 6:30 p.m.

Betts said two officers sustained minor injuries and the suspect was being examined for possible injuries resulting from “his deliberate actions towards officers.”

Betts posted a photo of one damaged police cruiser and said the vehicle will likely be a write-off while another is “questionable.”

An eventful start to a Sunday evening. Officers attempting to stop a vehicle were deliberately rammed by the driver of the fleeing vehicle. At least one police vehicle will likely be a write-off, while the second is questionable. Two officers sustained minor injuries, and the… pic.twitter.com/ta26J2QfNy — Chief Stu Betts, Peterborough Police Service (@PtboChiefBetts) December 4, 2023

View image in full screen Peterborough police say a pickup truck rammed two police cruisers on Dec. 3, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

“This is a sad reality of policing,” he said. “This is the personal and financial cost of policing. This is the type of thing our officers could face at any time. Sure, it’s what they’re paid to do, but few other professions have employees who knowingly put themselves in harm’s way to keep their community safe.

“Fortunately, the officers will be fine and will continue to serve with pride in the community they are committed to. They may need a bit of time for the bangs and bruising to heal though.”

