Crime

2 Peterborough police officers injured after cruisers ‘deliberately rammed’: chief

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 9:22 am
Click to play video: '2 officers injured after Peterborough police cruisers ‘deliberately rammed’: chief'
2 officers injured after Peterborough police cruisers ‘deliberately rammed’: chief
Peterborough police say two officers suffered minor injuries after a pickup truck rammed two police cruisers on Sunday night. The incident occurred along Water Street in the city's north end. Peterborough Police Service chief Stuart Betts says the driver 'deliberately' struck two cruisers while attempting to avoid a traffic stop by police.
Two officers were injured after police say a vehicle deliberately rammed two police cruisers in Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday evening.

A social media post issued by Peterborough Police Service chief Stuart Betts stated officers attempting to stop a vehicle “were deliberately rammed” by the driver of a fleeing pickup truck along Water Street near University Heights Boulevard.

Emergency crews were called to the area around 6:30 p.m.

Betts said two officers sustained minor injuries and the suspect was being examined for possible injuries resulting from “his deliberate actions towards officers.”

Betts posted a photo of one damaged police cruiser and said the vehicle will likely be a write-off while another is “questionable.”

Peterborough police say a pickup truck rammed two police cruisers on Dec. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a pickup truck rammed two police cruisers on Dec. 3, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
“This is a sad reality of policing,” he said. “This is the personal and financial cost of policing. This is the type of thing our officers could face at any time. Sure, it’s what they’re paid to do, but few other professions have employees who knowingly put themselves in harm’s way to keep their community safe.

“Fortunately, the officers will be fine and will continue to serve with pride in the community they are committed to. They may need a bit of time for the bangs and bruising to heal though.”

— more to come

