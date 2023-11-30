3 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit on Hwy 401 in Quinte West: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three men from the Greater Toronto Area face theft and fraud-related charges following a pursuit on Hwy. 401 in Quinte West on Thursday morning.

According to Quinte West OPP, around 10:30 a.m., an officer patrolling the highway attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle which had been reported stolen.

Police allege the vehicle fled the scene. A short time later the vehicle was found on Telephone Road near Trenton.

OPP deployed their emergency response team and canine unit, then located and arrested three individuals.

Police also seized a number of unauthorized identification documents, suspected drugs and other items.

The three men, ages 25, 31 and 41, were arrested and each charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime and one count each of possession of break-in instruments, unauthorized possession of a credit card, credit card data and identity document.

The 31-year-old was also charged with flight from police. The 25-year-old was also charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine).

All three were held in custody for a future court appearance in Belleville.