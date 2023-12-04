Menu

Crime

Man, child taken to hospital after being hit while crossing road in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 11:42 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. A child and a 36-year-old man were crossing Fairway Road near Wilson Avenue in Kitchener at around 4 p.m. on Saturday when they were hit by the SUV, police said. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. A child and a 36-year-old man were crossing Fairway Road near Wilson Avenue in Kitchener at around 4 p.m. on Saturday when they were hit by the SUV, police said. Waterloo regional police
A man and child were taken to hospital after being struck by an SUV in Kitchener on Saturday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The pair were crossing Fairway Road near Wilson Avenue at around 4 p.m. when they were hit by the SUV, police said.

The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries while a 36-year-old man from Cambridge was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads were closed in the area as officers investigated the crash, police said.

They say that their investigation continues as police expect charges will be laid.

Police said witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

