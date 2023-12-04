Kangaroo on the loose in Ontario finally caught by handlers

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a kangaroo that had been on the loose for three days was finally captured by handlers on Monday.

Police said officers spotted the missing kangaroo at around 3 a.m. on Monday and then communicated its whereabouts to its handlers.

At around 6 a.m., police said the kangaroo was “successfully apprehended.”

“The kangaroo will be checked out by zoo staff but appears uninjured,” police said.

According to a local pet group, Team Chelsea, the Kangaroo was first spotted on the loose near Winchester Road and Harmony Road North in Oshawa just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

Several videos posted online show what appears to be a kangaroo standing at the end of a driveway, and another showing it hopping along the grass line beside the road.

Story continues below advertisement

Durham police said over the weekend while they were not involved in the hunt for the animal Friday, they knew where it came from. A driver delivering two kangaroos to Quebec on Thursday had stopped at the Oshawa Zoo to let them “stretch their legs.”

This is when the kangaroo allegedly made its escape.

2:02 Search continues for escaped kangaroo hopping around southern Ontario

Members from @DRPSCEDiv spotted the missing Kangaroo at approx. 3am this morning. Officers were able to communicate with the Kangaroo's handlers and successfully apprehended him at approx. 6am this morning. The Kangaroo will be checked out by zoo staff but appears uninjured. pic.twitter.com/XnnS3L7XDC — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) December 4, 2023