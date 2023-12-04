Demonstration in support for Israel set to take place at Parliament Hill

Send this page to someone via email

Prominent Jewish groups are set to host a rally on Parliament Hill Monday afternoon in solidarity with Israel.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says the event is meant to be a show of collective strength in the face of what it calls staggering antisemitism.

Speakers will include people whose family members were killed by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 and a Canadian woman whose Israeli cousin is among the hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

They also include deputy Conservative leader Melissa Lantsman and Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, along with the Israeli ambassador to Canada.

Organizers say they want to gather people who believe in Israel’s right to exist and its need to defend itself against terror, and will call on the international community to push for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Israel resumed deadly airstrikes on southern Gaza this weekend after a weeklong truce fell apart on Friday, with both sides blaming the other.

The Israeli army said more than 250 rockets were fired from Gaza since the truce ended.

Israeli officials say 137 people are still being held hostage in Gaza. Another 105 were freed during the ceasefire in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians who were being held in Israeli prisons. Most of those released on both sides were women and children.

An estimated 1,200 Israelis were killed the day Hamas militants launched attacks from Gaza, and more than 15,500 Palestinians have been killed in the nearly two months of bombing since then.

The possibility of a new ceasefire deal seems remote. Israel has recalled its negotiators and Hamas’ deputy leader has said any further release of hostages would only happen as part of ending the conflict.

On Saturday, an International Criminal Court prosecutor said his office is serious about moving forward to investigate allegations of war crimes on both sides.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.

— With files from The Associated Press