Lethbridge police reopens road after collision involving multiple vehicles

Lethbridge police closed down the westbound lanes of Whoop Up Drive after a multiple-vehicle collision on Sunday evening.

Details are scarce, but police and first responders are at the scene, which is located just east of the University of Lethbridge overpass.

All westbound lanes are closed to traffic and will remain closed for around two hours, Lethbridge Police Service said in a release. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take Highway 3 to access the west side.

Whoop Up Drive was reopened at around 5:32 p.m., police said.