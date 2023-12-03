Menu

Traffic

Highway 1 near Salmon Arm closed, 2 taken to hospital following crash between two semis

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted December 3, 2023 7:27 pm
A vehicle incident outside of Salmon Arm has closed Highway 1. View image in full screen
A vehicle incident outside of Salmon Arm has closed Highway 1. DriveBC
Two people have been taken to hospital and Highway 1 near Salmon Arm is closed after a collision involving two semis.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Bernie Road, forcing the closure of the road in both directions.

EHS has confirmed that two ambulances responded to the scene, and two people were taken to hospital.

Detours are available via Highway 97 and Highway 97B.

An assessment is currently underway.

DriveBC says it will provide another update at 5 p.m. PST.

