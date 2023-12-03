Highway 1 near Salmon Arm closed, 2 taken to hospital following crash between two semis

Two people have been taken to hospital and Highway 1 near Salmon Arm is closed after a collision involving two semis.
According to DriveBC, the incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Bernie Road, forcing the closure of the road in both directions.
EHS has confirmed that two ambulances responded to the scene, and two people were taken to hospital.
Detours are available via Highway 97 and Highway 97B.
An assessment is currently underway.
DriveBC says it will provide another update at 5 p.m. PST.
