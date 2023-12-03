Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Renowned Canadian musician and former April Wine singer Myles Goodwyn dead at 75

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2023 4:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Myles Goodwyn talks departure from touring with April Wine'
Myles Goodwyn talks departure from touring with April Wine
We chat with April Wine founder and singer Myles Goodwyn about his decision to stop touring with the band. Goodwyn will continue to lead the band in writing and producing but his last live performance with April Wine will be March 2nd in Halifax. – Jan 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Myles Goodwyn, the award-winning Canadian singer and songwriter who shot to stardom as the former lead singer of April Wine, has died at age 75.

His publicist Eric Alper says Goodwyn died earlier today in Halifax.

No cause of death was announced.

Alper describes Goodwyn as one of the great songwriters of the classic rock era, who helped propel April Wine to international success.

The band formed in Halifax in 1969 and went on to sell over 10 million recordings worldwide.

Trending Now

Alper says Goodwyn stepped away from the band earlier this year but continued to perform live until not long before his death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023.

Advertisement
More on Entertainment
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices