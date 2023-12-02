Menu

Canada

Guess Who’s Chad Allan, Canadian music pioneer, dies at 80

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 2, 2023 5:11 pm
Chad Allan, from the band Guess Who is dead at the age of 80.
Winnipegger Chad Allan, from the band Guess Who has died at the age of 80.

He was a founding member and original lead singer of the band, recording three albums before leaving it in 1966.

Allan has been identified as one of Canada’s music pioneers and was given the Order of Manitoba in 2015 for his contributions to the Canadian music industry.

He played guitar, piano, and accordion. He continued to perform until he had a stroke in 2017.

Burton Cummings comes home for two gigs at namesake Winnipeg theatre
Allan passed away on November 21 leaving behind his beloved wife Christine, who he had been with since 1993.

His obituary describes him as a “kind and humble man (who) will be forever missed by his family and friends.”

