Police collide with vehicle after man fails to stop for officers

Toronto police say they have arrested a 34-year-old man for dangerous driving.

Officers said just before midnight on Friday they saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Parliament Street.

The officers on duty activated their emergency equipment to get the car to pull over.

The driver ignored this, continued to drive at the high rate of speed, and turned the wrong way on a one-way street, Adelaide Street East.

It was at this point that officers intentionally made contact with the vehicle to prevent the driver from continuing on his course, potentially hitting oncoming traffic.

This caused a collision in the Adelaide Street East and Berkeley Street area.

The driver was arrested after being treated for minor injuries as a result of the collision.

He was charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, careless storage of a firearm and driving unlicensed.