Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Environment

Vancouver experiencing minor flooding due to high ocean water levels

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 2, 2023 2:50 pm
High tide and elevated ocean levels are leading to minor flooding in Vancouver. View image in full screen
High tide and elevated ocean levels are leading to minor flooding in Vancouver. Global News
Minor coastal flooding is possible this weekend due to elevated ocean water levels on B.C.’s South Coast.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the region early Saturday morning.

“(A) low barometric pressure will combine with a period of high astronomical tide to produce elevated water levels (Saturday) and Sunday,” Environment Canada staff said in the statement.

“The threat from wind and waves accompanying high water levels will be greatest on Sunday.”

Two years after atmospheric river floods
Elevated water levels at high tide are expected to persist until Monday or Tuesday.

Footage from English Bay in Vancouver shows minor flooding near Kitsilano Pool Saturday morning.

The special weather statement covers all of Metro Vancouver, the Southern Gulf Islands and the Saanich Peninsula.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

