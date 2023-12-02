Senior in critical condition after being struck by car in Toronto’s east end

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 71-year-old male pedestrian was rushed to hospital Friday afternoon after being hit by a car in Toronto.

Police say they responded to a report of a personal injury collision just before 2 p.m. on Dec. 1 in the area of Jones and Boultbee avenues.

The driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe was reportedly heading eastbound on Boultbee Avenue and was attempting to make a left turn onto Jones Avenue when the collision occurred.

The man was crossing Jones Avenue in the crosswalk when he was struck.

Officers say the victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

Police are appealing to local residents and businesses for any video footage of the collision.