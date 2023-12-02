Menu

Fire

Toronto fire crews find body in two-alarm house fire, investigation opened

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 2, 2023 10:46 am
Toronto fire crews battled a blaze early Saturday morning at a residential building. One occupant was found dead. View image in full screen
Toronto fire crews battled a blaze early Saturday morning at a residential building. One occupant was found dead. James Davidson / Global News
Fire officials responded to a two-alarm house fire at St. Clair Avenue West and Forest Hill Road early Saturday, where they say a man was found dead inside.

Toronto Fire Services Captain Dan Viera said a call at around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 2 reported heavy fire and smoke coming from a three-story residential home.

The initial report indicated the home was vacant.

Fire crews say they arrived on scene and forced entry into the home to fight the blaze.

Officials later said one occupant had been found by firefighters and was pronounced dead.

Toronto Fire Services said an investigation is underway.

