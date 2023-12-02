Menu

Crime

One dead after vehicle plunges into Lake Ontario

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 2, 2023 9:58 am
Police are investigating after a vehicle plunged into Lake Ontario, killing one. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a vehicle plunged into Lake Ontario, killing one. Arlyn McAdorey / The Canadian Press
One person is dead after a vehicle plunged into Lake Ontario in the early morning hours Saturday, according to police.

Toronto paramedics say reports came in around 3:30 a.m. that a car with two occupants had gone into the water at Toronto Shoreline and Polson Street.

A male victim was successfully rescued and treated by emergency medics after being found floating in the water. His condition when he was transferred to hospital was non-life-threatening, officers said.

The other occupant of the vehicle, also male, was found at the bottom of the lake by a police diver and pronounced dead.

The car was also found at the bottom of Lake Ontario.

Toronto Police Service is investigating and says the public can expect road closures in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Units from the marine and traffic services remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.

