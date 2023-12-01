Teen stabbed on Lawrence Avenue sent to hospital with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police Service says they responded to reports of a youth being stabbed Friday just after 4 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene at Lawrence Avenue East and Brockley Drive to find a teen boy with a stab wound.

Police told Global News the boy was stabbed in a McDonald’s restaurant. He then ran to a nearby Mosque to get help.

Medics were also called to the scene of the incident, where they transferred the boy to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, described by police as male, wearing a light blue jacket, black pants and black shoes, is being sought by officers.

Police are actively investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call 416-808-4100 or 416-808-2222.