Canada

Celebrating Edmonton’s food scene with some easy-to-make appetizers for your holiday get-togethers

By Kevin Jesus Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 9:32 pm
In this photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015, ornaments hang on the Popcorn, Peanut, Pretzel and Pickle Tree on display at the Jimtown Store in Healdsburg, Calif. View image in full screen
In this photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015, ornaments hang on the Popcorn, Peanut, Pretzel and Pickle Tree on display at the Jimtown Store in Healdsburg, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
What’s Cooking, YEG?

Edmonton is known for being a hockey city, but it’s also a foodie’s paradise.

Jesse Woodland is the co-owner of Backstairs Burger and believes life starts at the kitchen table.

As he looks around the city, he believes the food scene is just a natural extension of what Edmontonians love about their community.

“In such a multicultural city, food transcends that,” Woodland said. “It doesn’t matter what walk of life you come from, what you do for a living or where you’ve been or what your cultural background is.

“Everybody can sit down and share a meal together and they can all enjoy that with each other.”

On Boxing Day, Woodland joins Global Edmonton’s Lisa MacGregor to cook up some easy-to-make appetizers and a mocktail that will be perfect for your holiday get-togethers.

Story continues below advertisement

The TV special “What’s Cooking, YEG?” will also look back at some local chefs who joined us throughout the year with some additional appetizers that will leave your guests feeling merry and bright.

Join us on Boxing Day at noon and 5 p.m. on Global Edmonton, and then come back to this page to find all the recipes featured in “What’s Cooking, YEG.”

More on Canada
