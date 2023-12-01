Menu

Crime

Two arrested in RM of West St. Paul, Man. after being found in stolen car with drugs

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 4:57 pm
A man is behind bars and a woman on a release order after Mounties discovered they stole a car, and were in possession of drugs. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck
A man is behind bars and a woman on a release order after Mounties discovered they stole a car, and were in possession of drugs.

Early Thursday morning, Red River North, Man. RCMP said officers were responding to an alarm call, when they saw a suspicious vehicle on Emes Road, in the RM of West St. Paul, Man. with a man and woman inside.

Police said the pair looked like they were sleeping, so an officer woke them up and discovered the 37-year-old man had several outstanding warrants, and the 30-year-old woman was breaching her release conditions.

Both were arrested, authorities said.

RCMP said it learned the vehicle they were in had stolen out of Ashern, and upon searching it, found and seized 19 grams of methamphetamine, prescription drugs and other drug paraphernalia.

The woman faces charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and Fail to Comply, police said.

The 37-year-old faces the same charges, but also Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Prohibited.

The investigation continues.

