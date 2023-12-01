Menu

Politics

Manitoba government set to expand fuel tax-holiday plan

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2023 3:42 pm
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, centre, meets with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, right, and Manitoba's Minister of Finance Adrien Sala at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The Manitoba government is broadening its plan for a tax holiday on gas and diesel fuel. Sala says the government will amend a bill now before the legislature that will suspend the 14-cent-a-litre fuel tax for at least six months, starting Jan. 1. View image in full screen
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, centre, meets with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, right, and Manitoba's Minister of Finance Adrien Sala at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The Manitoba government is broadening its plan for a tax holiday on gas and diesel fuel. Sala says the government will amend a bill now before the legislature that will suspend the 14-cent-a-litre fuel tax for at least six months, starting Jan. 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
The Manitoba government is broadening its plan for a tax holiday on gas and diesel fuel.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala says the NDP government will amend a bill before the legislature that would suspend the 14-cent-a-litre fuel tax for at least six months, starting Jan. 1.

The bill will now cover discounted, marked fuel for farming.

Sala also says the bill is to be reworded to make it clear that fuel used in off-road vehicles, such as snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles, is also eligible.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives have been calling for the changes for days, and some farm and agriculture groups have criticized the bill as well.

Sala is hoping to have the bill passed by the legislature before the winter break starts Thursday.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

