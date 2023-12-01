RCMP boost presence in Dawson Creek amid surge in street crime, shootings

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is beefing up its presence in the northeastern B.C. community of Dawson Creek, amid a spike in street level crime and shootings.

The move follows a plea from the city’s mayor and council, hoping to stem the tide of violence.

“They’ve been working super hard,” Mayor Darcy Dover told Global News.

“Its just gotten to the point where it has escalated so much with the gun violence that they don’t have the resources to support that increase in crime.”

Darcy said the additional police resources have begun to arrive in the community this week.

That’s welcome news to John Vedder, a volunteer with the group Citizens on Patrol that aims to be “extra eyes and ears” on the street for RCMP.

“We’re a small community, we have limited resources, we’re a border town,” he said.

“And when you’re a small community like we are, and we’re pretty remote from the Lower Mainland and Victoria, we just don’t see the help that some of these people need, and they turn to the petty crime and the thievery.”

Community leaders are struggling to fully understand the reasons for the uptick in crime.

Some blame B.C.’s drug decriminalization pilot project as one of the reasons for a growing homeless population and the challenges that come with drug addiction.

“These people have addictions issues and now we are seeing the turf war to see who can supply them with drugs,” Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier told Global News.

Bernier said the community has seen eight murders in the last two years — with no arrests or charges.

“We don’t know who these people are, we don’t know where they have come from and it’s a level we have never seen,” he said.

Bernier met with Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth this week to discuss the issue. Farnworth has since spoken directly with the mayor about growing crime concerns.

“There are the resources there for them to do the job that needs to be done,” Farnworth said.

Dover said the extra policing power is both welcome and appreciated.

But he noted the problems affecting the community have deep roots, and it will take more than police to solve them.

“We don’t have the services available for those folks, and they’re real people, they have families and they’re somebody’s kid,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vedder said he’s hopeful more RCMP on the streets can help the community turn a corner.

“There’s a lot of fear in the community,” he said.

“People are scared as to what’s happening and I think they’re frustrated.”

