Arrest made in Langside shooting, Winnipeg police holding press conference

Police have made an arrest, days after a shooting at a Winnipeg neighbourhood left four dead and one injured.
The Langside shooting killed four people: Crystal Shannon Beardy, 34 Stephanie Amanda Beardy, 33, Melelek Leseri Lesikel, 29, and Dylan Maxwell Lavallee, 41.
The quadruple homicide, Nov. 26, left many in the West Broadway community reeling, with police searching for answers.
Officials will be speaking to the media about it today at 10:15 a.m.
Langside homicide update: 4th fatality confirmed, victim identities released
