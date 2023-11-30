Menu

Politics

B.C. files application for Canada’s first unexplained wealth order: Minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2023 5:13 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. public safety minister amends legislation to crack down on money-laundering'
B.C. public safety minister amends legislation to crack down on money-laundering
B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has announced legislative amendments to the Civil Forfeiture Act that will help the government and law enforcement agencies make organized crime less profitable for criminals. In a Thurs. March 30, 2023, press conference, Farnworth explains how assets seized will be reinvested into communities.  – Mar 30, 2023
British Columbia’s solicitor general says the government has filed the first-ever application to secure an unexplained wealth order in Canada.

Mike Farnworth says the notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court is the start of a series of similar applications, which are powerful tools that “put those engaging in illegal activity on notice.”

A statement from Farnworth says the province “will not tolerate criminals prospering in our communities” and it will pursue illegally acquired properties, luxury vehicles, money laundering schemes and businesses operating as fronts.

Click to play video: 'Political Panel: Getting tough on criminals and money laundering'
Political Panel: Getting tough on criminals and money laundering
The minister says amendments to the Civil Forfeiture Act earlier this year allow the province to pursue “ill-gotten gains more efficiently” and compel people to explain how they acquired their wealth when there are suspicions about criminal activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Farnworth says B.C. will take forfeited assets obtained through unexplained wealth orders and redirect them to community safety and crime-prevention initiatives.

He says that will help “repair the damage done by those who think that they can profit from crimes and illegal enterprises in British Columbia.”

The province’s statement says a hearing is expected on Jan. 11, 2024.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

