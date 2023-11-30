Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

2 injured in crash that shuts down west Edmonton traffic circle

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 12:36 pm
Three-vehicle collision closes traffic circle in Edmonton at 107 Avenue and 142 Street on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Three-vehicle collision closes traffic circle in Edmonton at 107 Avenue and 142 Street on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Global News
Two people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision approaching a traffic circle at 107 Avenue and 142 Street in Edmonton.

Police said Thursday morning that the crash blocked the road and traffic circle. EPS said westbound traffic on 107 Avenue was being rerouted onto 139 Street.

Northbound traffic on 142 Street was being sent east on 107 Avenue but not north on 142 Street or through the traffic circle.

Roundabout in west Edmonton View image in full screen
Edmonton roundabout at 107 Avenue and 142 Street. Courtesy: Google

The crash happened at around 8:15 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a sedan driven by a 68-year-old man was heading west on 107 Avenue approaching the traffic circle when it collided with a truck and then hit an SUV in the traffic circle.

“It is believed that the sedan was travelling at a high rate of speed as the driver may have been experiencing a medical episode,” police said.

The driver of the sedan and a passenger were taken to hospital “with undetermined injuries.” No one else was hurt.

The major collision investigative section (MCIS) is investigating.

Collision in Edmonton at 107 Avenue & 142 Street traffic circle. View image in full screen
Three-vehicle collision closes traffic circle in Edmonton at 107 Avenue and 142 Street on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Global News

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Bonnie Doon traffic circle replaced by intersection'
Bonnie Doon traffic circle replaced by intersection
