2 injured in crash that shuts down west Edmonton traffic circle

Two people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision approaching a traffic circle at 107 Avenue and 142 Street in Edmonton.

Police said Thursday morning that the crash blocked the road and traffic circle. EPS said westbound traffic on 107 Avenue was being rerouted onto 139 Street.

Northbound traffic on 142 Street was being sent east on 107 Avenue but not north on 142 Street or through the traffic circle.

View image in full screen Edmonton roundabout at 107 Avenue and 142 Street. Courtesy: Google

The crash happened at around 8:15 a.m.

Police said a sedan driven by a 68-year-old man was heading west on 107 Avenue approaching the traffic circle when it collided with a truck and then hit an SUV in the traffic circle.

“It is believed that the sedan was travelling at a high rate of speed as the driver may have been experiencing a medical episode,” police said.

The driver of the sedan and a passenger were taken to hospital “with undetermined injuries.” No one else was hurt.

The major collision investigative section (MCIS) is investigating.

View image in full screen Three-vehicle collision closes traffic circle in Edmonton at 107 Avenue and 142 Street on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Global News

