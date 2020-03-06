Menu

Truck rollover in west Edmonton traffic circle sends 5 people to hospital

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 7:42 am
Updated March 6, 2020 8:06 am
Edmonton police are investigating after a pickup truck lost control and rolled into the middle of the traffic circle at 107 Avenue and 142 Street in west Edmonton on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Edmonton police are investigating after a pickup truck lost control and rolled into the middle of the traffic circle at 107 Avenue and 142 Street in west Edmonton on Friday, March 6, 2020. Dave Carels / Global News

Editor’s Note: Edmonton police initially said one person was taken to hospital, however AHS later said five patients were transported. 

Five people were taken to hospital after a pickup truck lost control and rolled into the middle of a traffic circle in west Edmonton early Friday morning.

Edmonton police said the rollover happened around 2 a.m. in the traffic circle at 107 Avenue and 142 Street after a brief police chase.

The pursuit started at 107 Avenue and 113 Street when the truck didn’t stop for a traffic stop. Police said officers stopped following the truck after a short distance for safety reasons.

Edmonton police investigating after a pickup truck lost control and rolled into the middle of the traffic circle at 107 Avenue and 142 Street in west Edmonton. Friday, March 6, 2020.
Edmonton police investigating after a pickup truck lost control and rolled into the middle of the traffic circle at 107 Avenue and 142 Street in west Edmonton. Friday, March 6, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News

A short time later, the truck was found in the middle of the intersection, laying on its side after rolling.

Alberta Health Services said five people were taken to hospital: three to the University of Alberta Hospital and two to the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

One of the patients was in serious, but stable condition. The other four suffered non-life-threatening injuries, AHS said.

A number of people in the truck were taken into custody, according to police.

The major collision investigation unit was called in. Edmonton police are expected to be on scene investigating the crash until around 7 a.m.

There was no word on lane closures.

