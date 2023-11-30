Menu

Crime

2 facing charges after loaded handgun seized on Hamilton street: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 9:46 am
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say two people are facing charges after a person was carrying a gun while walking down a Stoney Creek, Ont., street. Global News
Two people are facing charges after a handgun was seized from individuals walking down a Stoney Creek, Ont., street, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators say the pair were seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday night strolling down Mountain Avenue North and Jones Street.

“The citizen reported observing two males walking south on Mountain Avenue, with one of them appearing to be in possession of a firearm,” police said in an email.

A 17-year-old from Toronto and a 19-year-old man from Hamilton were arrested and after a quick search of the younger teen a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine was discovered.

The two also were carrying fentanyl and cash.

The Toronto teen is facing six charges, including weapons and drug offences, while the Hamilton man is facing three charges, detectives say.

