2 facing charges after loaded handgun seized on Hamilton street: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing charges after a handgun was seized from individuals walking down a Stoney Creek, Ont., street, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators say the pair were seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday night strolling down Mountain Avenue North and Jones Street.

“The citizen reported observing two males walking south on Mountain Avenue, with one of them appearing to be in possession of a firearm,” police said in an email.

A 17-year-old from Toronto and a 19-year-old man from Hamilton were arrested and after a quick search of the younger teen a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine was discovered.

The two also were carrying fentanyl and cash.

The Toronto teen is facing six charges, including weapons and drug offences, while the Hamilton man is facing three charges, detectives say.

Advertisement