Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen facing drug-related charges following lockdown at secondary school in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 6:06 pm
Click to play video: '$90 million worth of cocaine, crystal meth seized in Toronto bust'
$90 million worth of cocaine, crystal meth seized in Toronto bust
Toronto police say around $90 million in cocaine and crystal methamphetamine was seized in a major bust. Shallima Maharaj reports – Nov 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a teen is facing charges in connection with an incident that spurred a lockdown at a Hamilton, Ont. secondary school Wednesday.

Investigators say the occurrence began just before 11:00 a.m. with reports of a male potentially carrying a firearm around Bernie Custis Secondary on King Street East.

They say that suspect eventually got into a vehicle and left the area, but was apprehended along with four other occupants over suspicion that one of them had a gun.

No firearm was found in the road stop.

At one point it was believed the weapon had been left in the school in a bag, however, police have yet to confirm, after a search of a recreation centre and Jimmy Thompson Pool.

All five in the vehicle were taken into custody with one, a student at Bernie Custis, facing three charges tied to trafficking cocaine and fentanyl.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they’re still seeking witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Trending Now

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices