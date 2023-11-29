Teen facing drug-related charges following lockdown at secondary school in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a teen is facing charges in connection with an incident that spurred a lockdown at a Hamilton, Ont. secondary school Wednesday.

Investigators say the occurrence began just before 11:00 a.m. with reports of a male potentially carrying a firearm around Bernie Custis Secondary on King Street East.

They say that suspect eventually got into a vehicle and left the area, but was apprehended along with four other occupants over suspicion that one of them had a gun.

No firearm was found in the road stop.

At one point it was believed the weapon had been left in the school in a bag, however, police have yet to confirm, after a search of a recreation centre and Jimmy Thompson Pool.

All five in the vehicle were taken into custody with one, a student at Bernie Custis, facing three charges tied to trafficking cocaine and fentanyl.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they’re still seeking witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.