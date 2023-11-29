Fake gold scammers bilk New Westminster man out of $1,800

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Westminster, B.C., have issued a warning after scammers bilked a local man out of $1,800.

According to police, the scammers posed as wealthy visitors from Dubai who had been recently robbed of their cash.

The fraudsters were a man and woman in a dark grey BMW SUV accompanied by three children.

4:51 Tips to avoid scams this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The couple claimed they needed cash for food and gas, offering to sell their jewelry. Police said the victim realized he’d been conned when tests revealed the jewelry to be fake.

Story continues below advertisement

“Fraudsters bring children with them because they know it plays to the emotions of their victims and makes their sad story more convincing,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a media release

“New Westminster is a compassionate city, and these scammers are aware that they can use that virtue to their advantage.”

Police are warning anyone who is approached by someone trying to sell jewelry or gold to say no and to call police.

3:59 BBB warns of ‘Secret Sister’ scam

They are also looking for anyone who can help identify the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a man in his late 30s with a medium build, about five-feet eight-inches tall, with a buzzed haircut and stubble on his face.

The second suspect is described as a woman, about five-feet five-inches tall, with a medium build and wearing a hijab.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.