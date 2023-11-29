Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fake gold scammers bilk New Westminster man out of $1,800

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 10:52 pm
Fake gold used in a scam that cost a New Westminster man $1,800. View image in full screen
Fake gold used in a scam that cost a New Westminster man $1,800. New Westminster police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in New Westminster, B.C., have issued a warning after scammers bilked a local man out of $1,800.

According to police, the scammers posed as wealthy visitors from Dubai who had been recently robbed of their cash.

The fraudsters were a man and woman in a dark grey BMW SUV accompanied by three children.

Click to play video: 'Tips to avoid scams this Black Friday and Cyber Monday'
Tips to avoid scams this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The couple claimed they needed cash for food and gas, offering to sell their jewelry. Police said the victim realized he’d been conned when tests revealed the jewelry to be fake.

Story continues below advertisement

“Fraudsters bring children with them because they know it plays to the emotions of their victims and makes their sad story more convincing,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a media release

“New Westminster is a compassionate city, and these scammers are aware that they can use that virtue to their advantage.”

Police are warning anyone who is approached by someone trying to sell jewelry or gold to say no and to call police.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'BBB warns of ‘Secret Sister’ scam'
BBB warns of ‘Secret Sister’ scam

They are also looking for anyone who can help identify the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a man in his late 30s with a medium build, about five-feet eight-inches tall, with a buzzed haircut and stubble on his face.

The second suspect is described as a woman, about five-feet five-inches tall, with a medium build and wearing a hijab.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices