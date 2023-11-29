Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Google, Ottawa reach deal framework over Online News Act: source

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 12:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Ottawa unveils proposed regulations for Online News Act'
Ottawa unveils proposed regulations for Online News Act
WATCH - Ottawa unveils proposed regulations for Online News Act – Sep 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Google and the Canadian government have struck a framework for a deal over the Online News Act, a senior government source and multiple reports suggest.

The official spoke to Global News on background as they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Other media outlets were also reporting an agreement reached by the tech giant and Ottawa on Wednesday.

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is expected to speak with reporters at some point Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Canadian media ask Competition Bureau to investigate Meta’s news ban'
Canadian media ask Competition Bureau to investigate Meta’s news ban

The Online News Act, which became law in June, is set to take effect sometime in December. It will force digital giants like Google and Meta to negotiate deals with Canadian news publishers to compensate them for work that is shared or otherwise repurposed on their platforms.

Story continues below advertisement

Google, which is owned by parent company Alphabet, has expressed its concerns to the government and said if they’re not addressed, it would remove news links from its search engine by year’s end.

The company is taking issue with the formula in the draft regulations that would determine whether a company contributes enough of its total estimated Canadian revenue to media outlets to qualify for an exemption from the law.

Click to play video: 'Meta to remove news from all platforms in Canada within weeks'
Meta to remove news from all platforms in Canada within weeks

Federal officials have estimated Google would need to offer about $172 million per year to meet that threshold, while the annual price tag for Facebook would be $62 million.

Google said that figure is much higher than the $100 million it was expecting based on a previous estimate a senior official with the Heritage Department had given a House of Commons committee last December.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has said the legislation is based on the false premise that it and others unfairly benefit from news content.

Meta moved to end Canadian-created news availability on its platforms in Canada. Many Canadian publishers, including Corus Entertainment – the parent company of Global News – responded by suspending advertising on Meta platforms.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Discussing Bill C-18; the Online News Act'
Discussing Bill C-18; the Online News Act

St-Onge has previously said Google has kept a more open dialogue with the government, and that she had heard the company’s concern about knowing how much they’ll have to pay under the law.

Paul Deegan, head of News Media Canada – a lobby group for Canada’s newspapers and magazines, said in an Oct. 12 statement it agrees with many of the issues raised by Google.

Deegan’s welcoming of Google’s concerns was in contrast to his comments in February, when he accused the company of “bullying” after it carried out a short-lived test that blocked news access to a small percentage of Canadian users.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bill C-18: Canada won’t be ‘intimidated’ by Google or Meta, Rodriguez says'
Bill C-18: Canada won’t be ‘intimidated’ by Google or Meta, Rodriguez says

The Canadian news media landscape has changed significantly over the past decades. Publishers say advertising revenue has been eaten up by U.S. tech giants, forcing them to reduce operations in what industry watchers say will negatively impact Canadian society and democracy.

— with files from The Canadian Press

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices