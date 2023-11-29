Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire at Scarborough highrise building sends 3 people to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 7:49 am
Toronto Fire Services. View image in full screen
Toronto Fire Services. Toronto Fire / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials say a fire at a highrise building in Scarborough on Tuesday night sent three people to hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto Fire Services said firefighters were called to a building on Echo Point, near Finch and Warden avenues, at around 11:30 p.m.

The two-alarm fire was in a unit on the 23rd floor and has since been put out, fire officials said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News three adults were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

TTC buses were called for some displaced occupants. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices