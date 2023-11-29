Fire at Scarborough highrise building sends 3 people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a fire at a highrise building in Scarborough on Tuesday night sent three people to hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto Fire Services said firefighters were called to a building on Echo Point, near Finch and Warden avenues, at around 11:30 p.m.

The two-alarm fire was in a unit on the 23rd floor and has since been put out, fire officials said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News three adults were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

TTC buses were called for some displaced occupants. The cause of the fire is unknown.

TFS remains on-scene conducting a fire watch after a 2-alarm residential highrise fire at 100 Echo Point (Warden Ave/FinchAve E). Crews extinguished a fire in a fully involved 23rd floor unit. One occupant was transported to hospital. ^dv #Toronto pic.twitter.com/P0oWckTH93 — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) November 29, 2023

