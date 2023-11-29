Fire at Scarborough highrise building sends 3 people to hospital

Officials say a fire at a highrise building in Scarborough on Tuesday night sent three people to hospital with minor injuries.
Toronto Fire Services said firefighters were called to a building on Echo Point, near Finch and Warden avenues, at around 11:30 p.m.
The two-alarm fire was in a unit on the 23rd floor and has since been put out, fire officials said.
Toronto paramedics told Global News three adults were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
TTC buses were called for some displaced occupants. The cause of the fire is unknown.
