Crime

Man, 18, arrested in prison in connection with deaths of Montreal woman, grandmother

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 8:34 pm
Two women were found shot inside an apartment in Pointe-Sainte-Charles. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Two women were found shot inside an apartment in Pointe-Sainte-Charles. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News
Montreal police announced Tuesday that they had arrested two men, aged 18 and 23, in connection with the deaths of two women in December of last year.

In the early hours of  Dec. 15, 2022, police responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots had been heard near the intersection of Mullins and Charlevoix streets in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two victims, aged 22 and 73, inside an apartment on Mullins Street.

Investigators confirmed the women were related and that bullet casings were found inside the apartment.

The 22-year-old was rushed to hospital where she later died of her injuries, but her 73-year-old grandmother was declared dead on site.

Their deaths marked the city’s 37th and 38th homicides of 2022.

Click to play video: 'Montreal police investigate double homicide in city’s southwest'
Montreal police investigate double homicide in city’s southwest

Both men are set to appear in court on Wednesday on first-degree murder charges. The 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time the women were killed, will appear in youth court.

Police said the 18-year-old was arrested at the Bordeaux prison where he awaits trial for his alleged role in another double homicide committed a few months earlier in Montréal-Ouest.

He was arrested in the Toronto area in March 2023, in connection with the shooting deaths of two young men on July 28, 2022. The victims, 17 and 18 years old, were shot inside a moving vehicle on Promenade Ronald, near the intersection of Avon.

Click to play video: 'Three separate shootings in the west of Montreal leave one man dead, several others injured as locals worried about the spread of gun violence'
Three separate shootings in the west of Montreal leave one man dead, several others injured as locals worried about the spread of gun violence
