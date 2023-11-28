Man, 18, arrested in prison in connection with deaths of Montreal woman, grandmother

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police announced Tuesday that they had arrested two men, aged 18 and 23, in connection with the deaths of two women in December of last year.

In the early hours of Dec. 15, 2022, police responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots had been heard near the intersection of Mullins and Charlevoix streets in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two victims, aged 22 and 73, inside an apartment on Mullins Street.

Investigators confirmed the women were related and that bullet casings were found inside the apartment.

The 22-year-old was rushed to hospital where she later died of her injuries, but her 73-year-old grandmother was declared dead on site.

Their deaths marked the city’s 37th and 38th homicides of 2022.

Both men are set to appear in court on Wednesday on first-degree murder charges. The 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time the women were killed, will appear in youth court.

Police said the 18-year-old was arrested at the Bordeaux prison where he awaits trial for his alleged role in another double homicide committed a few months earlier in Montréal-Ouest.

He was arrested in the Toronto area in March 2023, in connection with the shooting deaths of two young men on July 28, 2022. The victims, 17 and 18 years old, were shot inside a moving vehicle on Promenade Ronald, near the intersection of Avon.