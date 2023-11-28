3 residents safely escape morning house fire in Peachland

Send this page to someone via email

Three Peachland, B.C., residents safely escaped a house fire early Tuesday, but were sent to hospital for precautionary reasons.

According to Peachland Fire Rescue, crews were sent out at 5:10 a.m., following a report of fire on the home’s back deck.

“The first arriving crews were met with heavy smoke and flames at the rear of the house,” said Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig, noting a smoke alarm awakened the three.

He said the home sustained significant smoke damage, along with some fire damage. Crews also returned to the home later in the afternoon to extinguish some hotspots in the roof.

The three residents were checked for smoke inhalation and were released from hospital later on. A firefighter was treated for exhaustion and was released from the scene.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

A witness told Global News that his barking dog awoke him.

When he looked outside, he could see flames. So he went outside to warn the neighbours, who were already outside.

Peachland’s fire chief said residents should check their smoke alarms regularly, as you’ll never know when they’re needed.

“We encourage everyone to test their smoke alarms on a regular basis,” said Craig. “We just had our fall-back time change, and now’s the time to check your batteries and smoke alarms.

“And if at all possible, sleep with your bedroom door closed. That can make a big difference in smoke entering your room and causing further damage or even risking injury.”

Noting that the residents will likely be out of their home for some time, Craig cautioned that homeowners should check their insurance and that renters should have renters’ insurance as well.

“This is the time of year when we’re heading into the Christmas season, and now is when you need the most help.”