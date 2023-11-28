Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

After B.C. sextortion tragedy, online harm bill expected ‘soon’: LeBlanc

By David Baxter Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 3:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Warning to parents after suicide of B.C. boy linked to sextortion'
Warning to parents after suicide of B.C. boy linked to sextortion
The parents of a 12-year-old Prince George boy who took his own life are speaking out. RCMP say he was the victim of online sextortion. As Angela Jung reports, a majority of reported sextortion victims are boys.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he hopes the federal government will be in a position to introduce its long-promised online harms legislation “soon” in the wake of the death of a 12-year-old B.C. boy whose family and police say was a victim of online sextortion.

The Prince George RCMP first reported 12-year-old Carson Cleland’s death as being linked to sextortion on Monday. The northern B.C. police detachment says it has received 62 complaints of sextortion this year, up from 56 in 2022, and experts have warned it is part of a growing trend.

“I hope and think we’ll be in a position to introduce that legislation soon. But this is a tragic reminder that some of the harms done online are very real and that a 12-year-old boy in British Columbia takes his own life in such a horrible way. He should remind all of us that the online world can be very dangerous and vulnerable people can be preyed upon,” LeBlanc said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The government first promised legislation to better address online harms in 2019, but legislation has not been tabled yet.

Carson, who took his life on Oct. 12, largely used Snapchat to talk with others, his family said. His mother told CKPG News in Prince George, B.C., that she and Carson’s father were already talking to their son about online safety and how to protect himself before he died, but urged other parents to be “more active” with their own kids.

Advocates are calling on governments and tech companies to take further action, saying too often complex issues like online safety fall solely to parents.

Click to play video: 'Scammers target sextortion victims'
Scammers target sextortion victims

In a statement extending condolences to the family, Justice Minister Arif Virani says he is working with Heritage Minister Pascal St. Onge and LeBlanc on this to get legislation introduced as soon as possible.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We are working hard to ensure everyone in Canada is and feels safe in their homes, neighbourhoods and communities. We need to do the same in the digital world. This loss is a devastating example of how online threats can too easily turn into real world harms with tragic consequences,” Virani said in a statement.

“I will continue to work with my colleagues and the Ministers of Canadian Heritage and Public Safety to introduce legislation as soon as possible to combat the sexual exploitation of children and other online dangers – but we must take the time to do this properly. Too much is at stake.”

Virani’s statement also emphasized the addition of sextortion to the list of what can land someone on the National Sex Offender Registry through a piece of legislation introduced by the Senate.

LeBlanc said drafting legislation for a future online harms prevention act is challenging, but deferred to Virani for specifics.

“(The internet) is a complicated space to legislate in and on. But the urgency of moving, I think, is real. And I have every confidence that the minister of justice and the government will be in a position to move soon,” LeBlanc said.

— with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton. 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices