Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

39 dogs, 5 cats seized from ‘shockingly unsanitary’ home near Vancouver Island

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 3:59 pm
Click to play video: '44 animals found in unsanitary conditions seized by BC SPCA'
44 animals found in unsanitary conditions seized by BC SPCA
Thirty-seven small dogs, including two moms and seven puppies, as well as two Bernedoodles and five cats, were all found in a home on the coast of Vancouver Island.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The BC SPCA says 44 animals living in “shockingly unsanitary conditions” were seized from a home near Vancouver Island.

The seizure comprised 37 small-breed dogs, two Bernedoodles and five cats.

According to the SPCA, “they were found living in a home filled with feces, urine and garbage in a community off the coast of Vancouver Island.”

Click to play video: 'Two dogs need homes after stay at BC SPCA extends to 100 days'
Two dogs need homes after stay at BC SPCA extends to 100 days

The animals were transported by boat to Nanaimo and will be cared for at SPCA centres across Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

“The home where the 44 animals were living was so bad you could smell the feces before you entered,” the BC SPCA’s Eileen Drever said.

Two of the animals seized by the BC SPCA from a home just off the coast of Vancouver Island. View image in full screen
Two of the animals seized by the BC SPCA from a home just off the coast of Vancouver Island. BC SPCA

“When the animal protection officers entered the home, they discovered the main floor was covered in what can only be described as a carpet of feces and there were incredible amounts of garbage in many of the rooms.”

Drever added that animals could be found everywhere, including inside the walls.

“There was no visible food or water for them,” Drever said. “The home had no running water at all.”

Click to play video: '30 neglected dogs seized by BC SPCA'
30 neglected dogs seized by BC SPCA

The SPCA says the small-breed dogs are combinations of Havanese, Papillons, poodles and Pomeranian mixes. Two are moms with seven puppies.

Story continues below advertisement

The litters consist of two puppies that are approximately three weeks old and five puppies that are approximately six weeks old.

Trending Now

Drever says all the animals were dirty and smelled of feces and urine, adding that “their paws were urine-stained and they had overgrown nails.”

She also said many were emaciated, but they seem to be responding well now.

It’s unknown when the animals will be available for adoption, with Drever saying seizures like this are financially difficult on the organization.

“It’s certainly a hardship on our resources, but I’m just so relieved that we managed to get all those animals out of there,” Drever said. “The conditions they were living in were horrendous.”

Click to play video: 'Impact of Vernon SPCA Closure'
Impact of Vernon SPCA Closure

Drever also hopes that the increase in animal seizures of late is just a blip.

Story continues below advertisement

“During COVID, some people were certainly taking advantage by breeding their animals and selling them for $3,000, $4,000 and $5,000,” said Drever, who added they don’t know if the person involved in this seizure was a breeder or not.

“Now people are returning to work and the demand is not there. It’s very expensive to care for one or two animals, never mind 44. So we have seen a number of animals coming in from breeders because they couldn’t sell them.

“Hopefully this is just a short-term thing.”

 

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices